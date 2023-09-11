WLOX Careers
WLOX EXCLUSIVE: Pascagoula woman recalls witnessing attacks on World Trade Center

Linder Davis recalls the moment she witnessed the second hijacked airplane striking the World Trade Center.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula woman is recalling her time in New York City when she witnessed the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001. Linder Davis was a pole worker for the election that day. On her lunch break, she saw the second hijacked airplane strike the Twin Towers.

“The thing I remember that day? Everyone was saying one word: run.”

Davis’s friend worked in the JP Morgan building near the World Trade Center. Out of concern, Davis said she ran toward the devastation. When the towers fell and a large plume of debris filled the area, she was forced to turn around.

“All you could see was a white cloud all down there, and I just think about the people. People were falling. The stuff was coming down on people and they were falling, some were bleeding. You grab a person by the arm or by the waist to help them run. As I ran, I saw someone hurt or something, I’d grab them and try to help them. But I wasn’t the only one. Everyone was doing it. Everybody was helping everybody. Everybody.”

Davis recalls the bravery of the first responders who put their lives in jeopardy to help the victims of the attack.

“Those firemen, man. And they didn’t show any fear of being in that building. None.”

Although Davis was not hurt, the effects of her proximity to the devastation have had a lasting impact on her body.

“They say from the fumes that day, it clogged my artery, so I had to get a stint put in my heart. My daughter said ‘I can’t keep coming here to take care of you and coming back to Mississippi.’ She said ‘You’re going to have to move to Mississippi.’ That’s when I moved here. I think it was one of the best decisions I ever made because of my state of mind. I never dealt with it until I came here and got peace of mind.”

