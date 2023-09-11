One injured after train hits car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene following a collision between a train and a car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula.

Officials say the incident took place after the vehicle was caught in the crossguard at Highway 90 and Chicot Road. While the train was able to slow down, impact was still made.

Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs confirms one person has been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Emergency workers are currently working to clear the car from the crossguard.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

