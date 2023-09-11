WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”(USGS)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting Sunday afternoon at the summit crater, shooting out fountains of lava after a lengthy period of elevated seismic activity.

In the wake of the eruption, the U.S. Geological Survey elevated the volcano’s alert level to warning. The aviation color code is now red, as potential hazards from the eruption are evaluated.

Authorities indicated there was no immediate danger from the eruption to downslope communities, KHNL reports.

The eruption started at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”

“HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices,” officials said, adding all activity was confined to Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park.

Webcam images showed fountains of lava shooting into the air.

The volcano last erupted in January — and that eruption ran through March, creating a fiery spectacle and a deep lava lake but remaining within the crater.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting
Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem was contained to one large...
UPDATE: Water valve repaired, but boil order remains in North Gulfport
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim
If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According...
Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway
Big changes coming to the city of Gulfport in an area that’s been barren since Hurricane...
Officials break ground on Gulfport Luxury RV Resort

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 10, 2023 10 p.m.
Humidity returns, tropics hard-LEE a concern this week for South Mississippi
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Matt Hoggatt, Johnny Mire, 'Double Dee' (Darwin and Dana Nelson) and Taylor Craven have played...
The Pascagoula Run: Jimmy Buffett tribute concert draws a packed house