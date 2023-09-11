Gulfport firefighters inspired by the sacrifices of 9/11

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sept. 11, 2001 is a day that makes every American pause and remember. First responders, especially, feel a close tie to the day remembering how people just like them stepped up to become heroes in service to others.

“It’s something to learn from as I do the job they were doing and just remembering the sacrifices that they made,” said Gulfport Fire Department Engineer Hilde Forrest.

Gulfport Fire Department District Fire Chief Chad Asher was in the 10th grade when the World Trade Center was attacked.

“Every year around this time, everybody has that kitchen table discussion of where they were when it happened,” Asher said.

But not everyone remembers the events of 22-years ago. Six-month firefighter recruit Dylan Forge said he was too young to witness the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But he’s still inspired by the commitment those men and women gave to saving lives.

“Not knowing what was going to happen that morning when they clocked into work. Anything can happen at any time, so just remembering those guys and honoring them,” Forge said.

The department comes together and holds a memorial each year.

“We kind of just take our time to think and dwell on what those guys did and what they sacrificed for us,” Gulfport Firefighter Christian Cromelian said. “A lot of us, we do the Tunnel to Towers. It’s a memorial thing for all the firefighters and all the citizens that were lost during that time.”

Even as time marches on and 2001 moves further into our nation’s past, it’s clear the sacrifices of that day will be ever present in the hearts and minds of our first responders.

