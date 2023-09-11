WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gulfport firefighters inspired by the sacrifices of 9/11

First responders, especially, feel a close tie to September 11th remembering how people just like them stepped up to become heroes in service to others.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sept. 11, 2001 is a day that makes every American pause and remember. First responders, especially, feel a close tie to the day remembering how people just like them stepped up to become heroes in service to others.

“It’s something to learn from as I do the job they were doing and just remembering the sacrifices that they made,” said Gulfport Fire Department Engineer Hilde Forrest.

Gulfport Fire Department District Fire Chief Chad Asher was in the 10th grade when the World Trade Center was attacked.

“Every year around this time, everybody has that kitchen table discussion of where they were when it happened,” Asher said.

But not everyone remembers the events of 22-years ago. Six-month firefighter recruit Dylan Forge said he was too young to witness the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But he’s still inspired by the commitment those men and women gave to saving lives.

“Not knowing what was going to happen that morning when they clocked into work. Anything can happen at any time, so just remembering those guys and honoring them,” Forge said.

The department comes together and holds a memorial each year.

“We kind of just take our time to think and dwell on what those guys did and what they sacrificed for us,” Gulfport Firefighter Christian Cromelian said. “A lot of us, we do the Tunnel to Towers. It’s a memorial thing for all the firefighters and all the citizens that were lost during that time.”

Even as time marches on and 2001 moves further into our nation’s past, it’s clear the sacrifices of that day will be ever present in the hearts and minds of our first responders.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According...
Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway
The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting
US Coast Guard boatcrew members administer first aid off the coast of Cat Island, Mississippi...
Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Cat Island
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters

Latest News

View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after causing congestion
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
The MS Gulf Coast Blues & Heritage Festival took place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds...
Blues & Heritage Fest draws out music lovers, adds new genres to lineup
Increasing humidity, watching the tropics
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast