WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Explosion at processing plant in Illinois injures employees

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland...
The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website.(Source: WICS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The company contacted the Decatur Fire Department but said it did not know the cause of the explosion.

ADM said in an email to The Associated Press early Monday that it had no additional information at the time.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen shooting high into the air above the facility in a video posted by WCIA-TV.

Decatur is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Springfield and about 180 miles (289 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, where ADM is headquartered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting
Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem was contained to one large...
UPDATE: Water valve repaired, but boil order remains in North Gulfport
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim
If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According...
Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway
Big changes coming to the city of Gulfport in an area that’s been barren since Hurricane...
Officials break ground on Gulfport Luxury RV Resort

Latest News

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. (USGS via CNN)
RAW: Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, sending lava shooting into the air (no audio)
Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the party with family members when he climbed up the...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 10, 2023 10 p.m.
Humidity returns, tropics hard-LEE a concern this week for South Mississippi
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt