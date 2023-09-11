Calm tonight. Few showers possible on Tuesday.

We saw tons of sunshine today, and that will give way to a clear sky this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning. A few showers will be possible right along the coast early Tuesday morning, but not everyone will see rain.

Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Before any rain develops, temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, and the humidity will make it feel a little warmer. A front will approach us on Wednesday, bringing another chance for hit or miss showers and storms. It’s still going to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We can’t rule out a few more isolated showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margot remain in the Atlantic. Lee is expected to move northward in the Western Atlantic this week, and it could skirt by New England and Canada by the weekend. Hurricane Margot will remain in the Central Atlantic, and it’s not a threat to land. There are no tropical systems expected to impact the Gulf this week.

