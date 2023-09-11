WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Calm tonight. Few showers possible on Tuesday.

Calm tonight. Few showers possible on Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We saw tons of sunshine today, and that will give way to a clear sky this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning. A few showers will be possible right along the coast early Tuesday morning, but not everyone will see rain.

Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Before any rain develops, temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, and the humidity will make it feel a little warmer. A front will approach us on Wednesday, bringing another chance for hit or miss showers and storms. It’s still going to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We can’t rule out a few more isolated showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margot remain in the Atlantic. Lee is expected to move northward in the Western Atlantic this week, and it could skirt by New England and Canada by the weekend. Hurricane Margot will remain in the Central Atlantic, and it’s not a threat to land. There are no tropical systems expected to impact the Gulf this week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According...
Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway
View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after causing congestion
US Coast Guard boatcrew members administer first aid off the coast of Cat Island, Mississippi...
Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Cat Island
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt
The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting

Latest News

Calm tonight. Few showers possible on Tuesday.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Humidity increases this week
Increasing humidity, watching the tropics
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast