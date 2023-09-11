WLOX Careers
Beau Rivage one of several MGM Resorts affected by cybersecurity issues

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several employees of the Beau Rivage were told to stay home after cybersecurity issues caused the resort to shut down “certain systems,” a press release said on Monday.

The Biloxi casino and resort isn’t the only business affected by cybersecurity concerns. According to the Associated Press, MGM Resorts in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Ohio were also led to shut systems down.

RELATED: Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

Officials with Beau Rivage released the following statement:

In the meantime, those looking to make reservations are asked to call the Beau Rivage directly until the issue is resolved.

