American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are “critically low.”
The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are "critically low."(Source: American Red Cross via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

