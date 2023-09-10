WLOX Careers
North Bay Civitan Club collects bears for a good cause

Community members dropped off more than 150 gently used teddy bears that will go to Harrison...
Community members dropped off more than 150 gently used teddy bears that will go to Harrison County Fire Services for firefighters to use in emergency situations.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One coast community organization spent Saturday holding the most adorable and snuggly charity drive ever.

In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, the North Bay Civitan Club of D’Iberville-Saint Martin hosted its 14th annual Teddy Bears on Patrol Drive-Thru at the D’Iberville Promenade Shopping Center.

Community members dropped off gently used bears that will go to Harrison County Fire Services for firefighters to use in emergency situations.

North Bay Civitan Club of D’Iberville-Saint Martin President Keith Wilson said the stuffed animals provide hope when people need it the most.

This year, more than 150 bears were donated and tagged with messages of comfort. The annual collection drive always brings out a lot of community support.

“Our record was about 350, but it’s not about the number, it’s about that moment of care. Because eventually someone will hold on to that teddy bear and know that volunteers were out here beating the heat to collect these bears,” Wilson said.

At the end of the day, the bears were dropped off with Harrison County Fire Rescue for firefighters to distribute in the future.

