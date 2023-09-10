LSU hangs 72 on Grambling State, picking up first win ahead of SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (1-1) got into the win column by taking down Grambling State (0-2) 72-10 on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The offense was much improved against Grambling as they totaled 42 points in the first half scoring on all six offensive drives. Jayden Daniels accounted for a career-high five touchdown passes, while Logan Diggs added another on the ground.

Daniels finished the game with 269 yards passing completing 75% of his passes and five touchdowns. Daniels added 29 yards on the ground.

Brian Thomas Jr. led the receivers with two touchdowns and 78 yards receiving on six catches. Malik Nabers led the receivers in yards with 87 on five catches and a touchdown.

Diggs led the ground game with 115 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

However, the same couldn’t be said for the Tigers’ defense as they missed multiple open field tackles and allowed 259 yards of total offense in the first half, but they only allowed 10 points.

Garrett Nussmeier would take the snaps behind center to start the second half. Nussmeier would add to the Tigers lead with a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to make it 49-10. True freshman Kaleb Jackson getting his first carries at the running back position added another score as he found the end zone for the first time to make it 56-10.

Jackson would score his second touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to make it 63-10. He finished with 62 yards on 11 carries.

Noah Cain would add another touchdown to make it 70-10.

LSU will open SEC play against Mississippi State next Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in Starkville, Mississippi.

