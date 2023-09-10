WLOX Careers
Kickball event helps coast nursing homes get ready for Christmas

The kickball tournament raised money to help provide a nice Christmas holiday for residents in nursing homes all along the Gulf Coast.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? Not for people out at the AJ Holloway Sport Complex in Biloxi Saturday.

Teams gathered for Kicking for Christmas. The kickball tournament raised money to help provide a nice Christmas holiday for residents in nursing homes all along the Gulf Coast.

Andrew Hilton is a Branch Manager for All Ways Caring Home Care, one of several organizations taking part. He said it’s important to make sure our elderly community isn’t overlooked during the holiday season.

“It’s important to give back to our local community and the elders,” Hilton said. “They may not have family to be able to come and spend the time with them at the holiday season... So this is gonna help the facilities be able to facilitate that for all those residents.”

This was the first year back for the event since COVID and Hilton said turn out was great.

