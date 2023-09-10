WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

First Black student to attend Alabama public schools recreates historic walk for 60th anniversary of integration

60th anniversary of Huntsville integration
60th anniversary of Huntsville integration
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A walk down memory lane at the corner of Gallatin Street and Governors Drive for Sonnie Hereford VI is a reminder about historic progress for everybody else.

He was the first Black student to attend a public school in Alabama 60 years ago Saturday.

“Over the years, it has become extremely special,” Hereford said.

Saturday morning, he, along with his daughter and grandson, retraced the steps he once took to Fifth Avenue School.

Hereford said it allows him to reminisce and remind him that as a country we’ve come a long way.

“We had to work hard, we had to plan well, we had to make sure things stayed non-violent. We had the right leadership to make sure that those things happened because if we had had a lot of violence and property being destroyed, I doubt that our movement would have been successful, at least not as early as it was,” he said.

Dr. Beth Hereford, Sonnie’s daughter, says knowing her father was such a big part of history can be overwhelming and emotional at times, but empowering.

She also wants to give credit to her grandparents for doing their part in leaving behind a legacy.

“When I think about bravery, I really think about my grandmother who allowed her baby to go through that at that time, knowing that the bombings in Birmingham were just taking place a week later,” she said. “So the bravery she had to send her son out into the world to do this work, that’s who I really think about as being brave is Martha Hereford.”

Fifth Avenue School may not still be standing, but Hereford’s legacy shall always remain in the form of Sonnie Hereford Elementary.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting
Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem was contained to one large...
UPDATE: Water valve repaired, but boil order remains in North Gulfport
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim
Big changes coming to the city of Gulfport in an area that’s been barren since Hurricane...
Officials break ground on Gulfport Luxury RV Resort
Demonte Lavell Williams,29
Gulfport man convicted of manslaughter in fatal O’Reilly Auto Parts shooting

Latest News

If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According...
Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
The kickball tournament raised money to help provide a nice Christmas holiday for residents in...
Kickball event helps coast nursing homes get ready for Christmas
Cheers from spectators encouraged runners and walkers in Biloxi who took part in the 9th annual...
Tunnel to Towers 5k run honors first responders who responded to the 9/11 attacks
Social media and bullying can have dangerous consequences. Joining us to talk about the issue...
How to help a child coping with bullying