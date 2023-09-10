Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Cat Island

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Medics from Coast Guard Station Gulfport brought an injured man back from Cat Island Saturday. They were answering a 911 call to help a stingray victim.

When the boatcrew arrived on the island they found the man with injures to both of his legs.

Contact with a stingray’s venomous tail spines can be incredibly painful, and stingray venom can trigger muscle cramps, allergic reactions, and shock.

Once the man got back to the Gulfport Harbor, he was further assisted by emergency medical personnel.

According to the Coast Guard, he was last reported to be in stable condition.

U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew members transfer medevac patient to local emergency medical services in Gulfport, Mississippi on September 9, 2023. The Coast Guard often partners with local agencies for many of its 11 missions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

