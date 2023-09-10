WLOX Careers
Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Cat Island

US Coast Guard boatcrew members administer first aid off the coast of Cat Island, Mississippi...
US Coast Guard boatcrew members administer first aid off the coast of Cat Island, Mississippi on September 9, 2023. Coast Guard boatcrew members are trained in first aid response as part of their qualification process.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Medics from Coast Guard Station Gulfport brought an injured man back from Cat Island Saturday. They were answering a 911 call to help a stingray victim.

When the boatcrew arrived on the island they found the man with injures to both of his legs.

Contact with a stingray’s venomous tail spines can be incredibly painful, and stingray venom can trigger muscle cramps, allergic reactions, and shock.

Once the man got back to the Gulfport Harbor, he was further assisted by emergency medical personnel.

According to the Coast Guard, he was last reported to be in stable condition.

U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew members transfer medevac patient to local emergency medical services...
U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew members transfer medevac patient to local emergency medical services in Gulfport, Mississippi on September 9, 2023. The Coast Guard often partners with local agencies for many of its 11 missions.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

