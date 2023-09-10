Chief: No danger from barge fire near Pascagoula causeway

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, no people or structures are in danger.

Krebs said it appears to be two barges that are on fire just east of the causeway going out to the old Navy Homeport.

Marine Patrol is on the scene, but Krebs said the water in that area is shallow. So the safest route may be to just let the fire burn itself out.

If you've seen the fire, send a picture or video to WLOX News and we may use it on air and online.

