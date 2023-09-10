WLOX Careers
Biloxi Seafood Festival boasts many more food vendors this year

An estimated 8,000 people strolled through the Biloxi Town Green Saturday to eat, drink, shop and dance at the Biloxi Seafood Festival. This year, the number of food vendors nearly doubled with a taste of seafood around almost every corner.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several thousand people indulged in the 42nd Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival Saturday.

An estimated 8,000 people strolled through the Town Green to eat, drink, shop and dance. The family-friendly event included games, trampolines and bounce houses for children.

This year, the number of food vendors nearly doubled with a taste of seafood around almost every corner. Along with artists and other merchants, the community shopped at more than 80 booths.

A full-day lineup of live bands kept the music going into the night.

The seafood fest is one of the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraisers. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the team worked to raise at least $100,000 to give back to the community.

“This is one of the events that helps us raise funds to give small business grants back to the small businesses here on the coast,” Chamber Director LaWanda Jones said. “That’s why we do this. It’s not for us to generate revenue. It’s literally for us to give grants back to those small businesses and help put into that economic development.”

If you missed the Biloxi Seafood Festival Saturday, but would still like to snag a 2023 collectible T-shirt, poster or other merchandise, you can visit the Chamber Office or the Biloxi Visitor Center while supplies last.

Collectible 2023 Biloxi Seafood Festival T-shirt
Collectible 2023 Biloxi Seafood Festival T-shirt(WLOX)

