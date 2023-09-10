Beauvoir’s front gate to get a historical makeover

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As you drive down Highway 90 this month, you may notice some light construction at Beauvoir. Architects will be repairing the front gate to the landmark to make it more faithful to the time when Jefferson Davis lived there.

“What’s been there since Hurricane Katrina wasn’t exactly historically accurate,” said Director Jason Smith.

Smith said in the aftermath of Katrina, a lot was going on and “some things slipped through the cracks.”

“The front gate wasn’t built back to historically accurate specs. So, we are in the process of rebuilding it back to those correct specs when Davis lived here.”

Beauvoir received a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to repair the gate. Smith said MDAH has up to $100,000 each year to spend for projects like this. Smith said the gate renovation is coming out of that allocation.

Smith said the construction will not have any impact on their hours of operation. The project is set to be complete by the end of September.

