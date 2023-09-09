UPDATE: Water valve repaired, but boil order remains in North Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After working all night to repair a main water valve in North Gulfport, crews say work is complete and water is flowing again. But the boil water order for the affected areas will remain in place for now.

The problems started Friday night with low water pressure and quickly escalated to no water for some residents.

Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem was contained to one large valve that sends water to the entire affected area. He said crews worked all night on repairs, and by 9:45 a.m. the valve was repaired. They’re now restoring water pressure in phases to not damage any other lines.

Even though the water is flowing again, residents will need to boil their water for the next couple of days until multiple tests show it is once again safe to drink. Remember, the water must be boiled vigorously for one minute and allowed to cool before consuming.

Here’s a look at the areas impacted: The original affected area is in the perimeter of Tennessee Avenue west to Michigan Avenue and from Jefferson Street north to Polk Street, including Ohio Avenue from Jefferson Street north to Holly Circle, Arkansas Avenue from Polk Street to Taylor Street, and Taylor Street between Arkansas Avenue and East Railroad Avenue, Isiah Fredricks Head Start, and North Gulfport 7th Grade.

Some residents in North Gulfport have been without running water since Friday night, as crews race to get the water flowing again. The affected area runs from Polk Street on the north and Jefferson Street on the south, to 34th Avenue on the west all the way to Tennessee Avenue on the east. (H2O Innovations/Gulfport Public Works)

Saturday morning, the city’s boil water notice was expanded to also include residents in all surrounding areas west of 34th Avenue and from Amazon Street south to 34th Street. This also includes Kentucky Avenue and all connecting streets south of Jefferson Street.

According to Gulfport Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the problem appears to have started when someone hit an exposed water line while cutting grass around 3:30-4 p.m. Friday. Then around 6 p.m., the area lost water pressure, triggering a boil water notice for the area. Because of that low pressure, some residents closest to the repair site have lost water completely. The repair work was completed shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

