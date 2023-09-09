WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting

The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10...
The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10 in Gautier. Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for three men wanted in connection with an overnight shooting on Interstate 10 in Gautier. Authorities believe the fight may have started in Moss Point.

Two victims were shot and taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Officials said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators say just before 2 a.m. two vehicles were headed west on I-10 near the rest area when the people in one vehicle started shooting at the other vehicle. Both cars then crashed into each other and came to a stop near the Martin Bluff Road overpass.

Three black men abandoned their vehicle and ran away from the crash scene. Gautier Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southwest Metro Enforcement Team searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s quarterly meeting Friday service on the...
Amtrak to begin service on Coast in 2024
Council members say they will provide more details on the curfew during next week’s meeting on...
Bay St. Louis City Council to discuss alcohol curfew
Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st,...
Riley Green set to perform in Biloxi
Police say at around 3 p.m., they responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Our Road.
Man wanted after setting fire to residence, Gulfport Police say
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem was contained to one large...
UPDATE: Water valve repaired, but boil order remains in North Gulfport
Lower humidity this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 8, 2023 10 p.m.
Low humidity, pleasant mornings, hot afternoons, tracking the tropics
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm