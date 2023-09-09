WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Police use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Police officers in Irvine, California, used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose. (KCAL, KCBS, Irvine Police Department)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California sprang into action to save a puppy they found overdosing from a fentanyl exposure.

It happened Thursday in Irvine, California, after police arrested the puppy’s owners for possession of fentanyl at a Walmart.

Officials immediately gave the puppy a dose of the life-saving medication Narcan and rushed it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Veterinary researchers say Narcan can be just as effective in dogs as in humans.

Police officers used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose. (KCAL, KCBS, Irvine Police Department)

The 8-week-old puppy is expected to be just fine.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council members say they will provide more details on the curfew during next week’s meeting on...
Bay St. Louis City Council to discuss alcohol curfew
Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s quarterly meeting Friday service on the...
Amtrak to begin service on Coast in 2024
Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st,...
Riley Green set to perform in Biloxi
Police say at around 3 p.m., they responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Our Road.
Man wanted after setting fire to residence, Gulfport Police say
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 600 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
Hundreds killed in Morocco earthquake
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker returns envelope with $4,000 in cash to customer: ‘Happy to help’
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker finds $4,000: 'Happy to help'