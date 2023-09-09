North Gulfport residents without water, repair work underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some residents in North Gulfport have been without running water since Friday night, as crews race to get the water flowing again.

The affected area is in the perimeter of Tennessee Avenue west to Michigan Avenue and from Jefferson Street north to Polk Street, including Ohio Avenue from Jefferson Street north to Holly Circle, Arkansas Avenue from Polk Street to Taylor Street, and Taylor Street between Arkansas Avenue and East Railroad Avenue, Isiah Fredricks Head Start, and North Gulfport 7th Grade.

Some residents in North Gulfport have been without running water since Friday night, as crews race to get the water flowing again. The affected area runs from Polk Street on the north and Jefferson Street on the south, to 34th Avenue on the west all the way to Tennessee Avenue on the east. (H2O Innovations/Gulfport Public Works)

Some residents and businesses in the area have had no running water, and haven’t been able to flush their toilets since Friday night.

Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem is contained to one large valve that sends water to the entire affected area. He said crews have been working all night on repairs, and hope to have service restored soon.

Even after the water is flowing again, residents will need to boil their water for the next couple of days until multiple tests show it is once again safe to drink.

According to Gulfport Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the problem appears to have started when someone hit an exposed water line while cutting grass around 3:30-4 p.m. Friday. Then around 6 p.m., the area lost water pressure, triggering a boil water notice for the area. Because of that low pressure, some residents closest to the repair site have lost water completely.

We will continue to update this story as the repairs progress, and we learn more.

