Lower humidity this weekend

We’ve dropped into the 60s this morning, giving us the slightest taste of fall! However, we’re going to quickly warm up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s today with plenty of sunshine. At least the humidity will stay low, making it feel more comfortable. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, and we’ll cool back down into the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

The humidity will stay fairly low on Sunday, but we’ll warm back up into the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will be a little more muggy by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain slim as well. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers by Wednesday with highs staying the mid 90s.

