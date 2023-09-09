WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Lower humidity this weekend

Lower humidity this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve dropped into the 60s this morning, giving us the slightest taste of fall! However, we’re going to quickly warm up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s today with plenty of sunshine. At least the humidity will stay low, making it feel more comfortable. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, and we’ll cool back down into the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

The humidity will stay fairly low on Sunday, but we’ll warm back up into the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will be a little more muggy by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain slim as well. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers by Wednesday with highs staying the mid 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak announced at the Southern Rail Commission’s quarterly meeting Friday service on the...
Amtrak to begin service on Coast in 2024
Council members say they will provide more details on the curfew during next week’s meeting on...
Bay St. Louis City Council to discuss alcohol curfew
Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st,...
Riley Green set to perform in Biloxi
Police say at around 3 p.m., they responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Our Road.
Man wanted after setting fire to residence, Gulfport Police say
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Lower humidity this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant mornings and hot afternoons
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 8, 2023 10 p.m.
Low humidity, pleasant mornings, hot afternoons, tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 8, 2023 6 p.m.
Low humidity this weekend to make for pleasant mornings, hot afternoons