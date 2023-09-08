WLOX Careers
Staying “Firewise” key during drought conditions

Fire officials also tell us early detection can be key in stopping a wildfire from growing.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lean, clean and green — that’s what the Mississippi Forestry Commission and local fire departments want you to do now around your home as low humidity and drought conditions keep the wildfire danger alive.

“It’s not a matter of if there’s going to be a wildfire, but when there’s gonna be a wildfire,” said Meacham Harlow with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Keeping your home and property safe is part of the Firewise initiative.

“You always have things you have to do before during and afterwards if you have to evacuate. For that plan, go to firewise.org,” Meacham said. “It has a very good checklist that you can use. It’s good to have a defensible space around your home about 30 feet making sure you don’t have any flammable material up against structures.”

Locally, Gulfport fire Chief Billy Kelley says they’ve already battled 10-12 wildfires.

“Several off of Dedeaux Rd. and off of 28th St. The forestry folks have been down helping us,” Kelley said. “It’s still tinder, very dry and dangerous conditions.”

Statewide, we’re told the Forestry Commission has battled 430 wildfires with 8,500 acres burned.

“We still have 40 counties around the state under burn bans with no exemptions. We need to be aware of that and not burn anything. Any kind of spark can trigger a wildfire,” Meacham added.

