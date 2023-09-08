WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Long Beach’s Alan Long

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Long Beach, Miss. (WLOX) - Two-sport athlete, state champion, academic. Three ways to describe the impressive high school career of Long Beach junior Alan Long.

“It takes a lot of time management just a lot of time management skills,” Long said. “But I try to balance it to where I have enough time to do my schoolwork. That’s most important. And then have enough time to practice and get ready for the games each week.”

As the kicker for the Bearcats football team and the goalie for the back-to-back-to-back state champion soccer team, Long has developed a skill set to balance his athletics and schoolwork.

“It takes a lot of communication skills, like talking to coaches, like, hey, I want to be on soccer on these days, and, hey, I want to be on football on these days, and just make sure they’re okay with it and make sure everything’s good.”

With his remarkable academic resume and love for sports, Long is shooting to encapsulate both at South Alabama or Mississippi State.

“Maybe kick in college maybe, and then probably go to physical therapy school, major in Kinesiology somewhere, something like that.”

It’s no secret that Alan has a promising future ahead of him, but he wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for the people around him.

“My parents and coaches have taught me a lot of stuff about kicking and life on and off the field.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Seagulls are known to frequently perch on top of the revered astronaut’s head.
Spikes on top of astronaut Fred Haise’s statue causing concern among Biloxi residents
Thursday morning, a car was struck by a train on the tracks near 24th Avenue and 15th Street in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roads reopen after car struck by train at track near Highway 49
Bill and Pat Descher own 18 McDonald restaurants on the Mississippi coast.
Community members celebrate retirement of longtime McDonald’s franchise owners
Greg Capers (L) & Kelvin Franklin (R)
Police officer accused of shooting 11-year-old, now accused of tasing and choking a man who was detained in handcuffs

Latest News

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alan Long
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alan Long
Dan O'Brien, Southern Miss
USM embraces challenge ahead with visit to Florida State
Kevin Mangum (L) has been with the New Orleans Saints' training staff since 1981
Tylertown native has been serving the New Orleans Saints for four decades
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the...
Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended for violating substance policy