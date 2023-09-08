Scholar Athlete of the Week: Long Beach’s Alan Long

Long Beach, Miss. (WLOX) - Two-sport athlete, state champion, academic. Three ways to describe the impressive high school career of Long Beach junior Alan Long.

“It takes a lot of time management just a lot of time management skills,” Long said. “But I try to balance it to where I have enough time to do my schoolwork. That’s most important. And then have enough time to practice and get ready for the games each week.”

As the kicker for the Bearcats football team and the goalie for the back-to-back-to-back state champion soccer team, Long has developed a skill set to balance his athletics and schoolwork.

“It takes a lot of communication skills, like talking to coaches, like, hey, I want to be on soccer on these days, and, hey, I want to be on football on these days, and just make sure they’re okay with it and make sure everything’s good.”

With his remarkable academic resume and love for sports, Long is shooting to encapsulate both at South Alabama or Mississippi State.

“Maybe kick in college maybe, and then probably go to physical therapy school, major in Kinesiology somewhere, something like that.”

It’s no secret that Alan has a promising future ahead of him, but he wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for the people around him.

“My parents and coaches have taught me a lot of stuff about kicking and life on and off the field.”

