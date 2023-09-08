Riley Green set to perform in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Riley Green will hit the stage in Biloxi as part of his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour.

Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st, 2024 at the venue.

The ‘Different ‘Round Here’ and ‘There Was This Girl’ singer will feature two special guests as part of the performance- Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

You can buy tickets beginning September 15 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

