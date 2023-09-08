WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Riley Green set to perform in Biloxi

Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st,...
Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st, 2024 at the venue.(Riley Green)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Riley Green will hit the stage in Biloxi as part of his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour.

Friday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Green will be performing March 21st, 2024 at the venue.

The ‘Different ‘Round Here’ and ‘There Was This Girl’ singer will feature two special guests as part of the performance- Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

You can buy tickets beginning September 15 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, a car was struck by a train on the tracks near 24th Avenue and 15th Street in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roads reopen after car struck by train at track near Highway 49
Bill and Pat Descher own 18 McDonald restaurants on the Mississippi coast.
Community members celebrate retirement of longtime McDonald’s franchise owners
10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
City of Senatobia faces potential lawsuit after 10-year-old arrested and charged with urinating in parking lot
Seagulls are known to frequently perch on top of the revered astronaut’s head.
Spikes on top of astronaut Fred Haise’s statue causing concern among Biloxi residents
Dustin Taylor, 50
Man arrested, charged for threatening to destroy Picayune school

Latest News

Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says
Learn more about our Coast through 'Coast Trivia' with the Good Morning Mississippi crew! Have...
COAST TRIVIA: Celebrity ties, Mardi Gras krewes and shark movies
Chet Landry joins us live from the WLOX Digital Desk with a look at your not-so-hard news of...
Chattin' with Chet: Episode 5 (9/7/23)
Cruises returning to Mobile next month
Carnival set to return to Mobile – with a longer-term commitment