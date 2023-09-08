WLOX Careers
Officials break ground on Gulport Luxury RV Resort

Big changes coming to the city of Gulfport in an area that’s been barren since Hurricane...
Big changes coming to the city of Gulfport in an area that’s been barren since Hurricane Katrina swept the Gulf Coast.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes are coming to the city of Gulfport in an area that’s been barren since Hurricane Katrina swept the Gulf Coast.

Gulfport Luxury RV Resort is being constructed on the corner of Cowan Road and Highway 90. An area that is heavily traveled.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes was in attendance at the groundbreaking and said this will be huge for the city.

“It’s another opportunity that these folks see an investment for a high-end RV park,” said Mayor Hewes. “There’s definitely demand here, people like to vacation here year-round and so there’s really nothing like it that’s available to people.”

Owner of the resort, P.J. Vicari, said that the thing that makes this park different from the rest on the Gulf Coast is its amenities.

“It’s gonna be a high-end clubhouse with a nice little walk-up cafe, the swim-up bar, kids playground, a little band area for bands on the weekend,” said Vicari. “So, it’s gonna be a very nice experience to come out and have a lot, a ton of things to do for the family.”

Vicari said the resort is set to be open by March of 2024.

