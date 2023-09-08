WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs Middle School pays tribute to 8th grader Aubreigh Wyatt

During Thurday's football game, the Ocean Springs School district held a moment of silence to...
During Thurday's football game, the Ocean Springs School district held a moment of silence to pay tribute to 13-year-old Aubreigh Wyatt.(Stephanie Poole)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Middle School pays tribute to 13-year-old Aubreigh Wyatt during Thursday’s football game.

Family, friends, and school administrators were present to honor Wyatt and remember her as a beloved 8th-grade student.

Wyatt’s passing has sparked several community organizations to help console students during this time of grief.

Funeral services for Aubreigh will be held on September 20 followed by a candlelight vigil on Front Beach.

