Ocean Springs Middle School pays tribute to 8th grader Aubreigh Wyatt

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Middle School pays tribute to 13-year-old Aubreigh Wyatt during Thursday’s football game.

Family, friends, and school administrators were present to honor Wyatt and remember her as a beloved 8th-grade student.

Wyatt’s passing has sparked several community organizations to help console students during this time of grief.

Funeral services for Aubreigh will be held on September 20 followed by a candlelight vigil on Front Beach.

