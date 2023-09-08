WLOX Careers
Man wanted after setting fire to residence, Gulfport Police say

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is wanted for arson after police say he set fire to a residence Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Marcus Anthony Elliot. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police say at around 3 p.m., they responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of Our Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the residence. Fire crews arrived on scene and were able to put out the flames.

The fire investigator discovered multiple points of origin, which helped determine the fire was caused intentionally.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Elliot as a suspect. Elliot has an active felony warrant through the Gulfport Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

