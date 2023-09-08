WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

Becoming less muggy today as drier air arrives. The later we go into the day, the more noticeable the change will become.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Becoming less muggy today as drier air arrives. The later we go into the day, the more noticeable the change will become. Plan on a mostly sunny morning with temps in the mild 70s and perhaps some cooler upper 60s inland. There will only be a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm today. High temperatures today will reach the hot lower 90s to the sizzling mid 90s with a heat index up to about 100 degrees. The lower humidity will continue into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature cool mornings in the 60s and 70s and hot afternoons in the 90s.

