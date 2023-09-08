WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Former Bulldog hits first home run in professional career

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Brandon and Mississippi State Bulldog hit his first home run in his professional baseball career on Thursday night.

Kellum Clark, an outfielder who was drafted by the New York Mets in the 2023 MLB Draft, hit one deep over the right-center field wall as a member of the Mets’ Single A team, the St. Lucie Mets.

Clark earned a promotion to the St. Lucie Mets from the Florida Complex Mets just over a month after being drafted.

The Brandon native was a perfect 3-3 at the plate and recorded 4 RBIs Thursday night against the Dayton Tortugas. The Mets went on to win the game 14-7.

Clark has a batting average of .274 for the St. Lucie Mets and has recorded 17 hits, one home run, and eight RBIs along with three stolen bases.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, a car was struck by a train on the tracks near 24th Avenue and 15th Street in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roads reopen after car struck by train at track near Highway 49
Bill and Pat Descher own 18 McDonald restaurants on the Mississippi coast.
Community members celebrate retirement of longtime McDonald’s franchise owners
10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
City of Senatobia faces potential lawsuit after 10-year-old arrested and charged with urinating in parking lot
Seagulls are known to frequently perch on top of the revered astronaut’s head.
Spikes on top of astronaut Fred Haise’s statue causing concern among Biloxi residents
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm

Latest News

Highlights from a region match between East Central and Gautier
VOLLEYBALL: East Central vs. Gautier (09/07/23)
LB
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Long Beach’s Alan Long
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alan Long
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alan Long
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) walks between plays in the first half of an NFL...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham will not face charges in California arrest, per report