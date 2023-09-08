WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis City Council to discuss alcohol curfew

Next week, Bay St. Louis city leaders are hosting a workshop that is generating conversation for business owners.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Next week, Bay St. Louis city leaders are hosting a workshop that is generating conversation for business owners. The council will discuss putting a curfew on alcohol sales.

To the council, stopping the sale of alcohol by midnight is one way the city could limit too much late night fun.

“We found out Monday morning that the city council was trying to propose an ordinance, a ban on alcohol sales in downtown bay St. Louis,” said Bouy Bar owner Christopher Lott. “When it came to us, we understood it was going to be a ban citywide. However, when we went to the city council meeting, one of the councilmen discussed he was only trying to push an ordinance to shut down business in the old town area.”

Lott says many business owners were blindsided by the news, and they took their concerns to the meetings on Tuesday.

“We worked with the city . . . we provide a private security company that works at the bar, and for us, anywhere from 4 to 6 officers during the weekend depending on what’s going on.”

During the meeting, the council said this will not affect businesses that close prior to 12 or casinos.

Manager Barbara Pettway says the old town area is a hotspot for tourists and brings in money to the city.

“It will stop tourists from coming here,” she claimed. “It will affect everyone from AirBnBs, restaurants, all the hotels that have opened around here, the golf cart rentals — it will affect everybody that comes down here because nobody is coming to a town where they have to go to bed at midnight because there’s nothing to do.”

Both Pettway and Lott say many of their employees would also lose their jobs, because most of them work late night shifts due to the busy hours.

Council members say they will provide more details on the curfew during next week’s meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

