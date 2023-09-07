TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork on Washington Avenue, Tucker and Seaman Road causing delays

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Roadwork on Highway 609 in Jackson County is worsening traffic congestion for northbound drivers.

Wednesday, county road crews shut down the right lane in preparation to eventually relocate the Seamen Road intersection further north.

“The main intersection will be a couple hundred feet up,” said District Five supervisor, Randy Bosarge. “That’ll be a whole new five-lane intersection with lights, easier left and right merges. It’ll be a whole lot easier than being on top of this exit ramp.”

The new intersection will be at Mallet Road, which is currently under construction. It connects to Tucker Road, along with Cook Road.

“I know it’s an inconvenience to a lot of folks, but by the end of the year, all this should be wrapped up and completed and traffic will flow a whole lot better,” Bosarge said.

Meanwhile, Seamen Road is shut down as crews work to replace a bridge. The detour will take drivers to Glendale Drive. At the same time, crews are installing new sewer lines along Tucker Road.

“The utility district is also improving upon their sewer infrastructure to handle all this new growth and roads that are coming in,” said Bosarge. “When you have better roads when you have better water and sewer, when you have better infrastructure in place, growth comes.”

The county anticipates all the projects will be complete by January 2024.

