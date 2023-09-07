TRAFFIC ALERT: Car struck by train at track near Highway 49, causing delays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, a car was struck by a train on the tracks near 24th Avenue and 15th Street in Gulfport.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), all lanes are blocked in both directions as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday as crews work to clear the scene.

Gulfport Police Department says the vehicle was unoccupied, and no one was injured in the accident. They say roads are blocked from Broad Avenue through Pratt Avenue.

MDOT and GPD advise motorists to use an alternate route.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

