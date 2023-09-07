WLOX Careers
Southern Miss gets new, $21-million, MS INBRE grant for research pool

USM-based research network sees grant renewed
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A statewide biomedical research network based at The University of Southern Mississippi, has gotten a record amount of federal funding to continue important research throughout the state.

The Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence received a grant for more than $21 million from the National Institutes of Health.

The funding comes from a renewal grant, spread over a five-year period.

“As a student researcher, it is exciting to hear,” said USMN senior Zack Wallace, a Polymer Science and Engineering major from Jackson. “Anytime there is funding and research, that means so many opportunities for students to really be able to explore things that they’re interested in.”

The new money kicked in on Sept. 1, and and similar funds will be distributed in the same fashion over the next four years as well.

“The IDeA program is really looking to states that are maybe underfunded in the NIH grant world, and (looking) how to help build infrastructure in the state, support researchers in the state, as well as build a trained work force,” USM Research Vice President. Kelly Lucas said.

The MS INBRE program previously was funded with an earlier, five-year, NIH grant for $19 million.

The program was established in Mississippi in 2001.

