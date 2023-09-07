WLOX Careers
Saints’ Jimmy Graham will not face charges in California arrest, per report

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham will not face charges stemming from his Aug. 19 arrest in southern California ahead of the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Graham was taken into custody in Newport Beach the night before the game after callers described him stumbling in and out of lanes of traffic.

A spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office says the case was rejected due to insufficient evidence to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

Graham spoke to the media for the first time since the incident after practice on Thurs., Sept. 7, saying he’s looking forward to putting it behind him.

“It’s kind of a personal health thing and I’m just going to keep it to myself. I’ll be fine. I’m just looking forward to putting it behind me,” said Graham. “Thanks for [the] LAPD and just how quickly kind of everything went down and kind of how helpful they were through the process. Right now, we’re just dealing with that all personally.”

The Saints released a statement following the incident that said Graham had a medical episode that resulted in him becoming disoriented.

Graham did not play in the game against the Chargers but returned to practice the following week. He scored his first touchdown of the year in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans, his first in a Saints jersey since 2014.

Graham said the team was supportive throughout the entire ordeal.

“I mean, I’m feeling great, just looking forward and excited to put it behind me,” he said. “I’ll be fine in the long run. Just want to thank the organization and everybody that was with me through those couple of days, my teammates and my close family. I just appreciate everybody.”

