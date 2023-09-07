WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Greg Capers (L) & Kelvin Franklin (R)
Police officer accused of shooting 11-year-old, now accused of tasing and choking a man who was detained in handcuffs
Homeowners and residents fill city hall during council meeting
Ocean Springs residents address concerns amid urban renewal plan
Seagulls are known to frequently perch on top of the revered astronaut’s head.
Spikes on top of astronaut Fred Haise’s statue causing concern among Biloxi residents
Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has...
Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy

Latest News

Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.
Rescue efforts are underway for an American caver who fell ill while exploring a deep cave in Turkey
County officials said this escape is nearly identical to another inmate's escape. (Source:...
Convicted killer used same method to escape as previous escapee
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.
Data theft from engineer allowed Chinese hackers to breach emails of senior government officials, Microsoft says
Thursday morning, a car was struck by a train on the tracks near 24th Avenue and 15th Street in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car struck by train at track near Highway 49, causing delays