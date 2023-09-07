WLOX Careers
Officials ask for assistance in locating missing Mobile woman

Tori Johnson, 44
Tori Johnson, 44
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - Mobile Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Tori Johnson, 44.

Officials say Johnson left her home on August 21 in search of a new job but has not been seen since. It is believed she could be in the Wiggins area.

Johnson is around 5′5″ and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair.

Tori Johnson, 44
Tori Johnson, 44

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

