Moss Point city leaders adopt fiscal year budget

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Moss Point city leaders held a special meeting to adopt a fiscal budget starting October 1.

Some areas call for an increase in spending expenses, posing a financial burden to the River City.

Moss Point voted Wednesday on the 2023-2024 city budget.

It was this time last year when the board decided to raise wages after the town faced a string of resignations from police officers.

“Retaining our increase in police and fire budgets that we used last year, which included raises for all police and fire. That rolled over to this year,” said Wayne Lennep, Ward 6 Alderman.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the department is currently three officers down from an all-time high of 12 down approximately one year ago.

Right now, 32 officers are budgeted. Lennep stated continuing the raise places a strain on other expenses, like the Public Employees Retirement System.

“PERS increase, inflation, everything is going up. We did have to bump our millage rate by 2 mills. It’s a small value for here because our values are low here anyway. The PERS requirement is already a strain on our budget. It’s about 750 thousand dollars a year just for the PERS contribution, which is 17.4%. This coming year, it’s going to 19.4% which is required,” said Lennep.

Lennep said this yearly 2 million increase will continue until it reaches the 27% threshold.

A Millage rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of properties assessed value.

In 2022-2023, rates were 54.21. It’s going up to 56. 21.

“Slightly increase in revenue by 2 mills. It’s a small increase--but enough to cover operational costs. We felt like we needed to do that to maintain our obligations and just to have a healthy budget, " said Lennep.

This raise brings an extra $180,000 for the year.

“It’s just a huge amount for cities, especially small cities to have to deal with. I really hope the legislature and our cities can come together and our counties as well to figure out a solution,” said Lennep.

Lennep said the city’s Ad Valorem tax budget is projected at $5.2 million dollars.

The city’s budget includes general fund, enterprise, debt service, special revenue, and capital project funds.

