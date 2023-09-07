Man arrested, charged for threatening to destroy Picayune school

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune Police Department has announced the arrest of Dustin Taylor, 50, after threatening to destroy a school on social media.

In a post made by the department on Facebook, officials say an arrest warrant was obtained for Taylor and he was charged for making terroristic threats. He was found at his home in Hancock County and taken into custody.

“We routinely use humor as a way of communication, but we will tell everyone that the Picayune Police Department finds no humor in [Taylor’s post] and takes these and all cases very seriously,” Picayune PD’s post read. “Thank you again to all involved in bringing this investigation to a peaceful resolution.”

