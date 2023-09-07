WLOX Careers
Lillian woman accused of stealing Vietnam veteran’s identity, and over $30k

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted felon with a history of stealing from the elderly, is back in jail, accused of doing it again.

Robertsdale Police say 65-year-old Rhonda Lay took thousands from an elderly Baldwin County veteran, while he was in the hospital.

According to investigators Lay and the victim have never even crossed paths.

Lay was booked into the Escambia County, Florida jail last week after she was arrested at a Pensacola baseball game.

She’s waiting to be extradited to Baldwin County where she’ll face charges of identity theft and theft of property.

Officers got a tip that Lay was at a Blue Wahoos game Friday. Reportedly in one of the vehicles she purchased on the victim’s income.

She’s accused of impersonating an 82-year-old Vietnam veteran from Robertsdale.

According to investigators, she’s been spending thousands of dollars of the vet’s money across state lines, while he’s been recovering in the hospital for the last several months.

Robertsdale Police Lieutenant Paul Overstreet says a stolen car belonging to the victim is what put lay on their radar.

“When the conservator went to check on Mr. Mill’s residence, they saw that his vehicle was not there,” Overstreet said. “And so the conservator reported the vehicle as stolen to us.”

Overstreet says Lay has stolen at least $30,000 from the man...but that’s not the complete total.

Investigators also noticed a spike in the victim’s bank account.

$12,000 to $15,000 transactions started coming out in July and August.

Overstreet says that’s more than triple the amount before he was put in the hospital.

Some of those high-end purchases included a Hummer, a VA loan application, and a $300,000 house, all in Pensacola.

“We have evidence to say that Rhonda Lay was in possession of the victim’s identity documents,” Overstreet said. “She presented herself as the granddaughter of the victim to the realty company.”

According to court documents, this isn’t Lay’s first time pulling this type of scheme.

Lay served seven years in a Florida prison after she was found guilty in 2010 of elderly exploitation.

Reports say Lay has been convicted of similar crimes in South Carolina and Michigan dating back to 1990.

Robertsdale Police say there could be more victims in our area.

They encourage anyone who feels they may be a victim to come forward.

