Governor orders flags lowered Saturday in memory of retired law enforcement officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed an executive order proclaiming a day of mourning for Saturday in memory of Mike Griffin.

The retired state trooper and sworn law enforcement officer with the Department of Public Safety was killed Monday after he stopped to check on someone injured in a 2-car crash. That driver’s car rolled on top of Griffin, taking his life.

Reeves directed all American and state flags to be flown at half-staff on state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset.

“Mike died as he lived, serving Mississippians,” said Reeves. “He always put others first, and I know that his life and legacy speak for themselves. I’m saddened to have lost a good friend. All of Mississippi is praying for his family in this difficult time, and I know that he’s resting easy in a better place.”

Griffin retired in 2021 from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.

