Community members celebrate retirement of longtime McDonald’s franchise owners

Nothing but good times — that’s how Bill and Pat Descher describe their journey as owners of 18 McDonald’s franchises on the Mississippi Coast.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Nothing but good times — that’s how Bill and Pat Drescher describe their journey as owners of 18 McDonald’s franchises on the Mississippi Coast.

“My husband always wanted to own a restaurant and so when we started looking at them my neighbors owned a McDonalds in East Texas when he was working at a company there and so we went over and talked to them, they said oh yea we will help you. Little did we know then, they’d only been in it for less than a year,” Pat said.

With big dreams and aspirations, the Dreschers opened their first McDonald’s restaurant in Gautier Mississippi, a memory Bill and Pat’s sons Gregg and Jeff will never forget.

“We were little kids, little kids. We mowed the grass and things like that. I was probably in third grade when we moved here, so Jeff was five,” Gregg said.

One restaurant turned into several over the years allowing Bill and Pat to invest in the community and of course their staff

“Watching the young people grow up and some of them will tell you what transpired in their lives. Many of these people I haven’t seen in a while, and it’s nice to know you had a good effect on people. We pay their college tuition if they are managers for us at the community college or most of them anyway. We had so many people stay with us just because of that,” Bill said.

After 43 years in the business, Bill and Pat are now retiring and handing over the rest of the throne to their two sons.

“It makes you proud, they spent a lot of time in the community, in the schools, in all types of civic organizations and giving back, that’s part of McDonald’s. It’s a big company, but it’s locally known and operated so the operators are very involved in the community, and it makes you very proud to see people that appreciated that over the years,” Jeff said.

Bill and Pat were surprised by Gautier’s High School band and Mayor Casey Vaughn, who had a proclamation and gave them the key to the city.

Several community members, family members, and employees who have worked for the Dreschers were also present celebrating with them.

