Several financial aid deadlines approaching for victims of Moss Point tornado

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Deadlines for some of those looking for financial aid following the Moss Point tornado are rapidly approaching.

The following dates should be noted:

  • September 15 — Final day to file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance through FEMA, Mississippi Department of Employment Services
  • September 19 — Deadline to file case with Moss Point’s Long Term Recovery Commission, Catholic Charities

While FEMA’s Disaster Relief Center located at the Moss Point Rec Center will officially close Thursday at 6 p.m., a mobile center can be found in the parking lot of the Riverfront Community Center beginning Monday, September 11 at 8 a.m. Here, victims will be able to file for FEMA and SBA assistance.

People can also apply for FEMA assistance online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open 24 hours a day.

Those looking to apply for disaster employment assistance through MDES can visit mdes.ms.gov or call 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To register with Catholic Charities for case management and possible assistance from the city’s Long Term Recovery Commission, call 228-701-0555 and leave a message for a call back.

FEMA may also be able to provide one-time financial assistance for cleaning costs to eligible residents of Jackson and Jasper counties whose homes were damaged by the June tornadoes.

Homeowners and renters who apply to FEMA may qualify for this Clean and Sanitize Assistance if:

  • Their home was damaged, but it is still safe to live in, based on a FEMA inspection.
  • For renters, if the inspection noted that cleaning was necessary or already done.
  • The damage is not covered by insurance.

If an applicant already cleaned and sanitized, they may be reimbursed if they saved receipts from any supplies, materials, or paid help.

To apply, or for more information, homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (open 24 hours daily with language translation available).
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Find the closest center by texting “DRC” and your ZIP Code to 43362.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

