Satellite tracking revolutionizes Kemp’s ridley sea turtle conservation efforts

A dozen Loggerhead baby sea turtles made it to the Mississippi Sound after they were found alive in their nest Tuesday.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dozen Loggerhead baby sea turtles made it to the Mississippi Sound after they were found alive in their nest Tuesday.

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies performed an excavation at the nest in Pass Christian, which hatched last week. Typically, these nests can carry between 100 - 150 eggs. The likelihood that just one of the hatchlings make it to adulthood is slim.

“The estimates for survival for a hatchling are super low,” said Theresa Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for IMMS. “It’s about one in a thousand hatchlings will make it to an adult. That’s because turtles have to survive to that adulthood age, usually between 15 to 20, sometimes even 30 years before they start laying eggs.”

In the nest, the crew recovered 84 hatched eggs. Among them, 12 hatchlings were still alive. Within minutes, the baby sea turtles were brought to the shoreline for their crawl to the water.

Just an hour before, four Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were released into the water after undergoing rehabilitation at IMMS. Two came from New England and we’re treated for freeze shock. The other two were caught by fishermen locally.

Satellite transmitters were affixed to their shell that will deliver vital data to IMMS.

On Tuesday, for the first time ever, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies released sea turtles and excavated a nest.

“With this, we’re able to track where they’re going. Every time they come up to the surface to breathe, the transmitter is going to send a signal to a satellite and will help us track where they’re moving to,” Madrigal said.

“This is a tool that makes the animals talk to us. Think about that,” said Dr. Moby Solangi, the executive director of IMMS. “Where the animal is telling us the story and we are now interpreting what the animal is telling us. I think this is the biggest thing technology has given us to communicate with animals.”

