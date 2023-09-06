WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended for violating substance policy

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the end zone in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Haener will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Oct. 16.

The Saints also list Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill as quarterbacks on the team’s official depth chart.

The Saints play the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Thurs., Oct. 19.

During three preseason games, Haener threw for 395 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has...
Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy
Sergeant Steve McMellon and Ariel Watson are getting a lot of love from the internet after a...
Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints corner back Bradley Roby (21) celebrates a fumble recovery in front of...
Saints cut 8, waive 26 players as rosters are cut to 53
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
Sean Payton, Broncos trade for Saints kicker Wil Lutz
Hear from Dennis Allen, Wil Lutz, and Blake Grupe.
New Orleans Saints discuss roster cuts