WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for reopening of Ocean Springs Municipal Library

The library renovation was funded by the city of Ocean Springs and the Jackson County Board of...
The library renovation was funded by the city of Ocean Springs and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs community celebrated this morning over the city’s historic municipal library renovation. City leaders and friends of the library gathered at the updated facility for a ribbon-cutting presentation.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. and opening remarks were given by the library management and some of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

The board backed the majority of the funding for the $1.6 million-dollar project. The city of Ocean Springs contributed thirty thousand dollars toward roofing repairs needed from Hurricane Zeta damage. The renovation took a little under a year to complete and includes new flooring, LED lighting, a new information desk, and ADA-accessible restrooms.

One long-time library member says she loves the new changes.

“Well, I’ve been coming to this library for decades and I think the renovations are absolutely beautiful,” says Alicia Blaire. “My heart broke when I saw the leaky ceiling there for a while. It’s just beautiful and it almost looks like there’s more books in here.”

The layout of the shelving was also rearranged to make browsing for books easier. Former Ocean Springs alderman, Thomas Reynolds was present when the library was first built. He says it’s noticeably brighter and appears larger with the modern setup.

“This is a great addition to the city because this city is an intellect city as proven by our schools, and as proven by our students,” says Thomas Reynolds. “And so, this is a great addition to the city, and to the students, and to the population in general.”

The library will now be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has...
Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy
Sergeant Steve McMellon and Ariel Watson are getting a lot of love from the internet after a...
Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect

Latest News

The City of Biloxi put spikes on top of the statue last week in an effort to preserve it.
Fred Haise statue gains attention
The county hopes to have this massive $30 million project complete by January.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Washington Avenue, Tucker Roadwork and Seamen Road closure
Ladina Benjamin
UPDATE: Mobile woman accused of killing husband granted bond
Imagine enjoying a warm summer evening on the front porch of your new low-cost home.
Back Bay Mission housing initiative goes for affordability & efficiency