Ribbon cutting ceremony held for reopening of Ocean Springs Municipal Library

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs community celebrated this morning over the city’s historic municipal library renovation. City leaders and friends of the library gathered at the updated facility for a ribbon-cutting presentation.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. and opening remarks were given by the library management and some of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

The board backed the majority of the funding for the $1.6 million-dollar project. The city of Ocean Springs contributed thirty thousand dollars toward roofing repairs needed from Hurricane Zeta damage. The renovation took a little under a year to complete and includes new flooring, LED lighting, a new information desk, and ADA-accessible restrooms.

One long-time library member says she loves the new changes.

“Well, I’ve been coming to this library for decades and I think the renovations are absolutely beautiful,” says Alicia Blaire. “My heart broke when I saw the leaky ceiling there for a while. It’s just beautiful and it almost looks like there’s more books in here.”

The layout of the shelving was also rearranged to make browsing for books easier. Former Ocean Springs alderman, Thomas Reynolds was present when the library was first built. He says it’s noticeably brighter and appears larger with the modern setup.

“This is a great addition to the city because this city is an intellect city as proven by our schools, and as proven by our students,” says Thomas Reynolds. “And so, this is a great addition to the city, and to the students, and to the population in general.”

The library will now be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

