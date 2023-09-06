Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - 4-star quarterback Deuce Knight and 3-star athlete Kohl Bradley are transferring back to George County High School from Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.).

Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has received offers from several D-1 schools, including 9 SEC teams. While with the Rebels last year, he completed 121 of 196 passes for 1,929 yards and 11 touchdowns and went on to receive 5A second-team all-state honors.

Bradley is the 14th-ranked athlete in Mississippi, taking snaps at both wide receiver and defensive back and receiving offers from Arkansas and Memphis earlier this year.

The two will make their season debuts for the Rebels later in the season.

