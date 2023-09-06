WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy

Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has...
Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has received offers from several D-1 schools(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - 4-star quarterback Deuce Knight and 3-star athlete Kohl Bradley are transferring back to George County High School from Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.).

Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has received offers from several D-1 schools, including 9 SEC teams. While with the Rebels last year, he completed 121 of 196 passes for 1,929 yards and 11 touchdowns and went on to receive 5A second-team all-state honors.

Bradley is the 14th-ranked athlete in Mississippi, taking snaps at both wide receiver and defensive back and receiving offers from Arkansas and Memphis earlier this year.

The two will make their season debuts for the Rebels later in the season.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.
Gulfport woman arrested after Long Beach burglary, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

Highlights from George County, Hancock, Gulfport, Gautier, Sumrall, and SSC
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/01/23)
Highlights from Poplarville, Meridian, and South Jones
Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (09/01/2023)
Our play of the night goes to Gautier's Jaquez Patterson
Play of the Night (09/01/23)
Highlights from Ocean Springs and Harrison Central volleyball.
VOLLEYBALL: Ocean Springs vs. Harrison Central (08/31/23)