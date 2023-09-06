Heating up this week

We hit the low to mid 90s today, but at least the humidity wasn’t too bad. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning. A few stray showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday will be hot and a little more humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a few isolated showers. Thursday and Friday will be even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, but many of us won’t see any rain.

A “cold” front will bring drier air by Saturday and Sunday, making it feel more comfortable outside. However, it’s still going to be hot with highs in the mid 90s.

