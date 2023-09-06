WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Heating up this week

Calm tonight. Heating up this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We hit the low to mid 90s today, but at least the humidity wasn’t too bad. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning. A few stray showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday will be hot and a little more humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a few isolated showers. Thursday and Friday will be even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, but many of us won’t see any rain.

A “cold” front will bring drier air by Saturday and Sunday, making it feel more comfortable outside. However, it’s still going to be hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.
Gulfport woman arrested after Long Beach burglary, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

WLOX LOGO
Getting hotter and more humid this week
Getting a bit hotter and more humid this week
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
A bit hot but not terribly humid today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Upper 90s across parts of South Mississippi heading into later this week. Will summer ever end?...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast