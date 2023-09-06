Grants for cleaning costs may be available for Moss Point tornado victims

WLOX Careers
FEMA may be able to provide one-time financial assistance for cleaning costs to eligible residents of Jackson and Jasper counties whose homes were damaged by the June tornadoes.(wcjb)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - FEMA may be able to provide one-time financial assistance for cleaning costs to eligible residents of Jackson and Jasper counties whose homes were damaged by the June tornadoes.

Homeowners and renters who apply to FEMA may qualify for this Clean and Sanitize Assistance if:

  • Their home was damaged, but it is still safe to live in, based on a FEMA inspection.
  • For renters, if the inspection noted that cleaning was necessary or already done.
  • The damage is not covered by insurance.

If an applicant already cleaned and sanitized, they may be reimbursed if they saved receipts from any supplies, materials, or paid help.

To apply, or for more information, homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (open 24 hours daily with language translation available).
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Find the closest center by texting “DRC” and your ZIP Code to 43362.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

