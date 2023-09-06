WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Court documents reveal Foley mother was found “wrapped in sheet inside a wheelbarrow” at motel

FOX10 News has learned the disturbing details.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing new details are coming out about a mysterious murder in Foley.

Last Wednesday afternoon 69-year-old Shirley Smith was found dead, stabbed multiple times.

Her body was found inside a room at the Town and Country Motel on McKenzie Street.

FOX10 News has learned the body of Shirley Smith was “wrapped in a sheet inside a wheelbarrow inside room 7″, that’s according to court documents.

Her daughter, Katie Smith, was arrested and charged with corpse abuse, but not charged with her mother’s death.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit say they don’t believe Shirley Smith’s killer is on the loose.

While the investigation continues, somebody who knew the victim wants the person responsible held accountable.

“I just hope justice is served. I just hope the right people get put away. That’s so horrible,” one anonymous neighbor said.

The motel was surrounded by law enforcement for several hours last week, no one getting in or out.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear what happened.

“That just blew us away and that her daughter was being looked for, for it, that just it just totally blew us away,” one neighbor said.

The neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says the two lived together.

She says neither of them had been seen for several days.

“Ms. Shirley hadn’t been seen for three days. Where do you think she was? In the same dang room as her daughter, cause they shared a room,” the neighbor said. “She was just so nice. She was so nice. When she knocked on your door she would always wave anytime you saw her.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with burial expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Sergeant Steve McMellon and Ariel Watson are getting a lot of love from the internet after a...
Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

Latest News

Tropical Storm Lee in the Atlantic is forecast to become a major hurricane and to be located...
Wesley's Wednesday AM Lee Update
Hot with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms for the few days. Will a cool front bring a drop in...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Plan on hot weather with a chance for hit-or-miss t-storms down here in Coastal MS. Meanwhile,...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Greg Capers (L) & Kelvin Franklin (R)
Police officer accused of shooting 11-year-old, now accused of tasing and choking a man who was detained in handcuffs
Homeowners and residents fill city hall during council meeting
Ocean Springs residents address concerns amid urban renewal plan