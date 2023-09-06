Biloxi City Council looks to solidify special event ordinances

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “Three years from now, five years from now whoever is sitting at this council table and whoever is running Cruisin’ the Coast it could potentially be a different ball game that we understand currently,” said Woody Bailey.

Three workshops in the Biloxi City Council may be one step closer to getting control of holding organizers accountable for events in the city.

“The city attorney has been crafting this ordinance and its extensive,” said Paul Tisdale. “Because we really didn’t have anything effectively on the terms of books to deal with these things.”

Paul Tisdale represents the district where most activities take place in the city like spring break, Cruisin’ the Coast and Mardi Gras. He says the ordinances have gone through several changes through each workshop.

One new change includes a crackdown on allowing people to use vacant lots for RV parking. Affecting major events like Cruisin’ the Coast.

“Some of these things are going to be major changes on what we’re accustomed to seeing,” said Bailey. ”Is this the best thing to do for the city? There will be economic impacts from this like making changes and doing business with the city of Biloxi.”

Tisdale says that a particular ordinance is aimed at holding the property owner accountable.

“Recreational vehicles usually park in empty lots they’ve arranged, leased or rented from the owner of the property and there is some responsibility on that owner if they are leasing or renting that spot,” said Tisdale.

He also says these ordinances will help to give Biloxi PD a better idea of who is organizing the event so they can be better prepared.

“We’d like to know if individuals who are associated with these events are here in our city. It’s not to single them out, we just want to know who we’re dealing with and if they’re going to be associated with an event in the city,” said Tisdale. “We want whoever is putting on these events to have a great experience but also keep the general public safe and consider their well fair and accordingly the police department needs to be able to plan logistically.”

The council is set to address these ordinances at a future regular scheduled meeting.

